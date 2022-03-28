NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple Tennessee state lawmakers gave testimony Monday in front of a grand jury that’s looking into corruption in the state capitol.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton testified before the federal grand jury Monday afternoon.

The subpoenas came after former Representative Robin Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud about two weeks ago.

Speaker Cameron Sexton released the following statement to News 2:

“While I cannot talk about the specifics of today’s testimony, I did want to say a few words.



Both the state and federal systems’ grand jury processes are unique. In the federal process, all individuals are subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury, and those who are subpoenaed fall into roughly three categories: targets, subjects, and witnesses. Factual witnesses lay a foundation and authenticate documentation. My presence here today was that of a factual witness, and I was happy to assist grand jury members by answering all their questions.



Let me be clear. In any criminal enterprise, there are always victims, and those victims can take many forms. The state and our General Assembly members are not immune from this designation.



My office has continued to assist in this investigation since 2019, and we will continue to do so. Tennesseans should be able to trust their elected officials, and they deserve a legislature free from public corruption. That is why we addressed conflicts of interest involving public officials and state taxpayer dollars last year. Now, we are focused on a much broader ethics and campaign finance reform package that our body will pass before adjourning for the year.



Public corruption has no place in Tennessee, and as long as I am speaker, we will not stand for it. I will always work with law enforcement to stamp out public corruption. Because this remains an ongoing investigation, I will have no further comments at this time.”

Speaker Cameron Sexton (R)

State Representative Bud Hulsey of Kingsport also testified before a grand jury Monday.

He said he believes it’s because he hired a company with possible ties to former Republican Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada but said he cannot comment on his testimony.