NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — By order of Gov. Bill Lee, the flags flown over the state capitol building are flying at half-staff in memory of the late Rep. Bill Beck.

Beck died unexpectedly Sunday after a heart attack. His death left lawmakers and Davidson County residents grieving the loss of the legislator and praying for his family.

Shortly after his death, officials announced Beck would lie in state inside the Capitol Thursday, June 8, and a public funeral would take place Saturday, June 10, at the James K. Polk Theatre inside the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

The governor announced the Capitol flags would be flown at half-staff in his memory from sunrise Thursday through sundown Saturday.

Beck served in the Tennessee General Assembly for nine years. Most recently, he was instrumental in the passage of Dallas’s Law, which requires security guards receive certain training, among many other accomplishments.