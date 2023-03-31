MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A controversial law that targets the LGBTQ community in Tennessee has hit a bump in the road.

On Friday, a federal judge in Shelby County issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Governor Bill Lee, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, and Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy from enforcing the “anti-drag” law.

The law, which came from SB0003, prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment” from being performed in public.

It was set to go into effect on April 1, but the temporary restraining order is in effect for 14 days, starting Friday, March 31.

According to the court documents, a status conference will be held in the coming days to schedule future hearings on the matter.