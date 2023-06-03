NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A controversial law that restricted some drag shows in Tennessee was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge in Memphis late Friday night, according to court records.

On Friday, June 2, a federal judge in Shelby County ruled in favor of Friends of George Inc., a Memphis-based LGTBQ nonprofit that produces “drag-centric performance, comedy sketches and plays.”

In a lawsuit, the nonprofit organization argued that the Adult Entertainment Act was an unconstitutional restriction on free speech under the First Amendment.

The law, which was signed by Governor Bill Lee in early March, prohibited “adult cabaret entertainment” from being performed in public or where they could be seen by children.

After the law was granted with the governor’s signature, it was expected to go into effect on April 1, 2023. However, on March 31, 2023, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on the law hours before it was set to go into effect.

The temporary restraining order prohibited Governor Bill Lee, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, and Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy from enforcing what many dubbed as the “anti-drag” law.

Republican lawmakers who supported and sponsored the legislation have repeatedly said the law is not meant to be anti-LGBTQ or meant to target drag performances.

“It’s not a drag show bill. It’s a bill about saying we’re not going to have sexually explicit, adult-themed entertainment in front of kids, whether it’s someone who’s dressed in drag or not,” said Sen. Jack Johnson (R—Franklin).

In the ruling, Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the state has asked the court several times to rewrite the act. Judge Parker ruled that rewriting the act would violate the separation-of-powers principle.

“The Tennessee General Assembly can certainly use its mandate to pass laws that their communities demand.” wrote Judge Thomas Parker. “But that mandate as to speech is limited by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which commands that laws infringing on the Freedom of Speech must be narrow and well-defined. The AEA (Adult Entertainment Act) is neither.”

Judge Parker ruled that despite the state’s interest in protecting the wellbeing of children, the act is unconstitutional and restricts on freedom of speech.

It remains unclear how the ruling will affect upcoming pride events occurring in Tennessee.