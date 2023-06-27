NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new law to scramble Nashville International Airport’s leadership board was set to take effect July 1, but now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has delayed that.

“It’s up to the FAA,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said when reporters asked him about it Tuesday. “They have the authority to make that decision.”

The federal administration sent a letter to the city saying it would “continue to recognize the existing board” until a chancery court can rule on the issue. Once a court rules on the issue, it could still go into effect if the court says so. Ultimately, whichever side loses will likely appeal.

The FAA move comes after the city of Nashville sued the state government to stop the law from going into effect.

“We need to see a lot better cooperation between the city and the state as we go forward,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said.

This new law is one of several that are facing lawsuits, including one on the new drag show law where plaintiffs are asking a judge to force the state to cough up over $400,000 in legal fees.

With lawsuits adding up, it’s not far-fetched for some to wonder if it’s fair that Tennessee taxpayers have to pick up the bills.

“We passed laws that we think are appropriate for Tennesseans, and every year it’s part of the process,” Lee said. “You see it all around the country.”

While the governor is correct that it does happen every year, this fiscal year and next reflect the two highest budgets in Tennessee Attorney General history.

The 2024 fiscal year starts Saturday and has a roughly 17% increase from the 2023 fiscal year.

Since 2010, the budget has gone up over 100%.

“We ought to be working inside the political systems, both in the legislature and in the cities, to try and avoid unnecessary conflict,” Yarbro said. “It’s not good for anybody to see this degree of conflict between the city and the state.”

However, Lee maintained it’s all part of the job.

“Bills passed, people challenge those laws, and the court process works through that,” he said. “That’s what’ll happen here.”