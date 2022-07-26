LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Joan Rucker has been a poll worker for more than 15 years.

“When I retired, I always said I wanted to give back to the community,” she said. “I thought this was a good way of giving back to the community.”

During most elections, she’s pretty busy. This year is a little different though. It’s been so slow, she’s had time for a passion project. “I don’t want to say it on camera, but I will,” Rucker said, laughing. “I’ve knitted two hats!”

She isn’t alone in Wilson County.

Throughout the entire state, early voting numbers are down nearly 25% compared to 2018 and 2014. At this point in 2018, over 300,000 people statewide had voted early. As of Monday, it was just over 200,000 for this election.

In the Wilson County precinct News 2 visited, in a presidential year, they see about 1,200 voters per day. By noon Tuesday, they saw just 120.

“Elections are typically driven by the contest on the ballot,” said Tammy Smith, Wilson County Administrator of Elections. “Because we don’t have a hotly contested state race, I just think that’s driving the turnout.”

The relative voter apathy trickles right down to the poll workers.

“We’re fully staffed, so we’re not that busy,” Smith said. “They’re a little bit bored, so we’d love to have people come out and see them.”

Both Smith and Rucker stressed the importance of voting in local elections.

“All the things we take for granted, the county and the state are the ones that pick [it] up,” Rucker said.

Early voting ends July 30.