NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We haven’t even really gotten into any actual bills in Tennessee’s new legislative session, but the drama reigned again on Wednesday.

The House ratified new rules for this session, which included stricter punishments for members who have been ruled out of order, equal time for both sides to discuss bills—but that time is decided by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville)—and lawmakers aren’t allowed to bring props on the House floor or committees both in and outside of session, amongst other rules.

Some Democrats said the moves were meant to silence them. Republicans punched back by saying Democrats speak the most in Tennessee.

“One of our newest members in Shelby County holds the record,” Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Tennessee) said. “The top nine speakers on the House floor have all been from the minority party.”

Zachary was referring to Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis).

Now, that ‘record’ only applied when members were debating a bill last regular session, not every time they spoke.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) was in the top five when considering every time someone spoke last regular session.

“Rules meant to penalize and meant to attack other members just because they become rules don’t make them right,” Pearson said.

The train continued to skid off the tracks as debate went on.

Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) called Sexton ‘drunk with power’ a little later on.

The move came after an incident Jones and other Democrats allege happened between Sexton’s security detail and Lambert, where the detail allegedly wouldn’t let Lamberth ride on an elevator with Sexton.

Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) then called on the House to silence Jones for the remainder of his allotted time.

“These rules are not about Democrats versus Republicans,” Jones said. “But it’s about each of us as members and a Speaker who is drunk with power. In these rules, a phrase that keeps occurring–”

Ragan then cut Jones off, asking for what’s called a ‘parliamentary inquiry,’ a request Sexton granted.

“Thank you Mr. Speaker. I ask the Clerk to read from Mason’s manual about disparaging comments for other members,” Ragan said. “I herewith call the gentleman from Davidson County to order.”

After about a 15-minute standstill trying to decide if it was legal for Ragan’s motion to proceed, members voted to prevent Jones from finishing his line of questioning.

For what it’s worth, not every Democratic lawmaker voted against the new rules. Rep. Johnny Shaw (D-Bolivar) voted to push them through, while Rep. Joe Towns (D-Memphis) did not vote. Rep. Sabi Kumar (R-Springfield) also was marked as not voting.