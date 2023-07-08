NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ+ groups across the Volunteer State are calling a Saturday morning ruling “legal turmoil” after the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed a ban on certain gender-affirming care for youth in Tennessee.

The ruling means doctors will no longer be able to provide minors with services such as puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapies, and certain surgeries.

Phil Cobucci, executive director of Inclusion Tennessee, is one of several advocates now working to connect LGBTQ+ youth with those services out of state.

“When we are talking about that kind of care, that is lifesaving care for trans youth. That is care that allows them to fully be affirmed in the gender that they are meant to be,” Cobucci said.

The Campaign for Southern Equality announced it would offer $500 emergency grants to families needing to travel out of state for such services.

On top of connecting minors with services, Cobucci said he doesn’t want to see any minors have to stop these treatments cold turkey.

“What that does, unfortunately, is put us in a place where the life of a trans person is then tossed in the balance,” he said. “We don’t know, one day we can wake up and say, ‘Okay, you can be who you’re supposed to be,’ and then the next day you can’t be who you’re supposed to be.”

However, some are applauding the ruling. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued the following statement on Saturday, July 8:

“The case is far from over, but this is a big win. The court of appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced, and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case.”

For others like Ray Holloman, chair of the Tennessee Transgender Task Force, the ruling hits close to home.

“I transitioned as an adult, but I know that our youth are the ones that are really being attacked right now, so I want to make sure to help educate the public for them because I wish I had this type of awareness and education when I was a teenager because then maybe I wouldn’t have struggled until I was 26 years old,” Holloman said. “Being able to transition and have access to those services and know that my provider’s right down the road has been so life-affirming because it’s, like, I tell people that my life kind of started at 26 because I finally felt I really was who I was meant to be.”

Holloman pointed out gender therapies that were previously offered would require minors to jump through multiple hoops, including counseling and parental consent.

He and Cobucci want transgender youth to know they are valued, and they won’t give up advocating on their behalf.

“We want to make sure that you know that we’re here and fighting for you, and we’re not going to allow for this just to pass into the night with no fighting around it,” Holloman said.

The federal appeals court’s decision to block these services is only a temporary one. The court will revisit this injunction, with officials saying they plan to have a full ruling by Sept. 30.