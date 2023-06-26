NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This month, two U.S. Supreme Court rulings allowed for the redrawing of congressional maps in Louisiana and Alabama to boost Black voting power, but it isn’t certain if that will impact Tennessee voters.

“The situation is different in Alabama and Louisiana and Tennessee,” said Lisa Quigley, former Chief of Staff to now-retired Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville).

Last year, the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a lawsuit questioning whether the newly-drawn state House and Senate maps were legal. There has not been a decision yet in the case.

Democrats have also been upset after Cooper’s seat in Davidson County was split into three separate congressional districts that are now all in Republican control.

“There’s no real evidence that the Tennessee legislature used race in its decisions. It is totally acceptable to divide districts for political reasons. What it’s not okay to do is divide districts or cities because of race,” Quigley said.

Quigley explained that while race may have been a factor in how Tennessee’s maps were redrawn, there is no evidence supporting that claim that she has seen.

She also said Tennessee may not be held to the same standard as Alabama and Louisiana since Tennessee was not one of the “covered jurisdictions” in Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act.

However, political strategist John Rowley said these rulings may have a strong psychological impact on Tennessee Democrats, even if it doesn’t end up having a direct legal impact.

“Ten to 20 years ago these redistricting cases just kind of went away, and there weren’t even challenges,” he said. “I think you’re going to see longer and more fights in Tennessee and around the country, because I think this will give more people hope.”