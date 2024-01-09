NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Session has begun in Tennessee, but not without a few surprises. New House rules left members of the public, media, and some lawmakers frustrated with the changes.

“Is there any process where in our rules to override this arbitrary decision by the Speaker because it was made? This is still a democratic body and I don’t believe we have kings and queens here,” Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) said. “So, is there a way for the body to override this unconstitutional, I would say, rule where you have to pay to sit in the gallery or be a lobbyist or have a special ticket?”

The House Clerk replied that it was the prerogative of Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville).

Half of the House gallery was closed off to the public. That half was set for VIP guests and media, though television media was sectioned off into the very corner, which was another new policy.

The new policy allows each lawmaker to have one “VIP” guest for that day’s session, and they have to have a special orange ticket.

It’s the latest escalation in culture wars that have marred what was once a mildly cordial relationship between Republicans and Democrats, though leadership on both sides said they’re moving with cautious optimism.

“That would benefit us all to see each other as not the enemy, but as humans with different ideas that speak for different people,” House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said.

“We’re excited. It’s such a privilege and honor to serve the people of Tennessee,” House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said separately. “If you’re not excited about going into legislative session, then you’re probably in the wrong line of work, right?”

The optimism is refreshing, though this is Day 1; Day 40 may see a different attitude.

The House has dealt with all sorts of issues since last year, particularly around gun control.

After the Covenant School shooting and the shooting that claimed the life of a Belmont University student, Republicans have more or less been staunchly against any changes, though some members of Republican leadership said they’re open to changes around people with a mental illness owning firearms.

“The truth is the girl who went into Covenant and committed those atrocities, she wasn’t fit to be able to buy a gun. I don’t think there’s anyone in Tennessee to disagree with that,” Faison said. “This guy that shot that little girl at Belmont, he was not fit to be able to buy a gun. Surely there’s a way that we can craft this in a way that somebody like her or him don’t have the ability to buy a gun.”

Between firearms, a debate on education, and these new rules, it promises to be a fiery session.