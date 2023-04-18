NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday marked three weeks since the deadly mas shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Monday evening, roughly 1,000 people joined a “Moral Monday” rally and marched to the state Capitol, bringing six caskets with them – one for each of the Covenant victims.

“Forget Democrat, forget Republican, left versus right. How does what you’re doing line up with our deepest moral values?” Bishop William J. Barber III said.

The protest, led by Barber, a top member of the Poor People’s Campaign, was more somber and reverent as opposed to some of the previous protests and rallies at the Capitol, and it focused around gun violence and the call for gun reform.

They were only able to bring one casket inside the actual building, though when Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) tried to bring it on the House floor, he was denied by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The last three weeks have seen a string of different forms of protest, including Glendale Elementary School children marching to the Governor’s residence with letters they wrote asking for gun reform.

WKRN News 2’s Chris O’Brien asked a few of them why they chose to do that.

“I just don’t want anyone else to, well, die,” Maddie McGowan said.

“I want to be a scientist and I can’t do that if we’re busy with precautions about someone coming into our school,” Ellie McCord said.

“We can’t afford to have any more tragedies,” Emory Smith said.

Though gun violence was the focus of Monday’s rally, Barber said it goes deeper.

“Not only are we seeing an effort to put more guns in the street rather than ban assault weapons, even in the face of our babies dying, and their tears still being heard from the grave,” he said. “These state legislators are refusing to pass Medicaid.”

But the question still persists: Will any gun legislation pass, as this week is expected to be the last of session?

Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) has urged the General Assembly to pass an order of protection law but chose not to push a bill himself.

Reporters then asked him Monday: What is he doing?

“Working really, really hard. Have been since the day we started talking about this,” he said. “Worked on it over the weekend with teams and with legislators and with folks who recognize that now is the right time to get that accomplished.”

The legislature has to introduce and pass a bill by the end of this week, if there’s going to be an change to current gun laws.