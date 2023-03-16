NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one Republican lawmaker has now called for the resignation of embattled Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who has made national headlines for comments he made on social media.

In a letter obtained by News 2’s State Capitol Newsroom reporter Chris O’Brien, Rep. Todd Warner (R—Chapel Hill) called on McNally to step down from his position and called for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into possible criminal violations.

“Not only have Tennessee Republicans now become the laughingstock of the nation, the bottom line is this: Randy McNally is a predator,” the letter stated.

At the State Capitol Thursday morning, O’Brien attempted to ask McNally about the letter, but he did not respond and continued walking away.

McNally’s Instagram history started circulating on social media last week. In one incident from a 20-year-old gay man’s account, known as Franklyn, that had a least one picture of his backside, a post from McNally’s official account included heart and fire emojis and said “you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!”

News 2 spoke with Franklyn who said they never met in person. “To me, I’m not a stranger to compliments, so I don’t really read into them because I just think that’s wrong to assume somebody’s hitting on you just because they’re nice to you.”

Franklyn said he was 17 when the messages started but McNally didn’t know his age.

He continued, “He did not say he wanted to date me or have sex or anything like that.”

McNally was accused of being a hypocrite as lawmakers recently passed anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“I’ve got friends that are in that community. I’m not against those individuals,” McNally said Thursday following a Senate floor session. “I try to encourage and support individuals that I know.”

In response to the controversy, McNally on Monday said he was going to be pausing his social media activities to “reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media.”

The letter from Warner further stated, “Randy McNally began sexually grooming his victim when he was 17-year-old minor, commenting relentlessly on nude photos from his official social media account, sending private, calling the victim on multiple occasions, and even offering him a job in the Lt. Governor’s office.”

News 2 has reached out to McNally’s office for a response to these latest allegations. At the time of this publication we have not heard back.

News 2 has also reached out to TBI to ask if they will be investigating the allegations as well.

Stay with News 2 on-air and on WKRN.com for more updates on this story.