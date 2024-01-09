MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On June 12, 2023, Jessica Francis received a call that would forever change her life when she learned her sister had died from an accidental overdose.

“It was hard for me to believe it. You don’t want to believe that your sister is dead. At the time I was like, ‘She didn’t overdose. She had a stroke, or something happened. It wasn’t an overdose’,” Francis said. “My sister didn’t do fentanyl, so that’s not at all what I thought it was.”

Brittany Workman had been dead for a few hours when she was found that morning. However, Francis said she later learned that there had been multiple people with her sister before she died, and none of them called 911 to seek help.

“I spend most of my days trying to figure out what can I do to bring her justice,” Francis said. “The people that were there, nobody’s been arrested, nobody’s been questioned, there’s just nothing happening, so I’m trying every day to make sure that her death is not in vain.”

Brittany Workman (Courtesy: Jessica Francis)

Francis spent months waiting to see if anything could be done after contacting everyone from her local district attorney to her state representative. Then, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Francis got another call that she said brought tears to her eyes.

Her sister’s story has since materialized into a piece of legislation known as “Brittany’s Law” that will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly. “Brittany’s Law” would make it a Class B misdemeanor to not seek medical assistance for someone experiencing an overdose, meaning anyone who doesn’t seek aid could face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $500.

“The old Good Samaritan laws that we have in place that protect people who render help to people in a car accident or something like that, it’s basically the same kind of principle,” said Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka). “If you are aware of somebody who’s going through an overdose situation and they’re lying there incapacitated, call 911 and get help for the person.”

Tennessee law already provides people who seek medical assistance during an overdose immunity from prosecution in most situations, but Cepicky, who introduced the bill, said he believes it needs to be taken a step further to address “a substance abuse problem that is rampant in Tennessee right now.”

Brittany Workman (Courtesy: Jessica Francis)

According to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health, a total of 3,814 Tennesseans died of drug overdoses in 2021 — a 26% increase from 2020. A large portion of those deaths were linked to opioids like fentanyl, which can be lethal even at very small doses.

With Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, becoming more widely available, Francis said she feels there should be no reason for someone to not try to help someone who appears to be experiencing an overdose — something Cepicky reiterated when he recalled hearing Workman’s story.

“The other people in the room didn’t offer any help. They basically sat there and continued on with their lives and watched her die,” he said. “There were multiple people in the room that could’ve done it. If they would have just called 911, her sister would still be here.”

In addition to possible jail time or a fine, part of the proposed punishment for not seeking help would be mandated participation in a substance abuse treatment program, should the sentencing court decide that is necessary.

Cepicky said he sees that aspect of the bill as a way to help resolve some of the issues with substance abuse in the state as some of the people who would be impacted by this legislation may be struggling with substance abuse themselves.

“So, trying to urge people that ‘Hey if you do make a mistake, there is another way to turn your life around,’ that’s why we put that part in there, to be able to get them help,” he said.

The bill also makes an exception for people who did not seek medical assistance because they believed someone else had already called 911 or sought help. While the bill still has to make its way through the Tennessee General Assembly, Francis said she believes it could save lives.

After her sister’s death, Francis connected with several other families who had lost loved ones to accidental overdoses and said she realized that “it’s very common” for people to not seek help in situations similar to what her sister experienced.

Brittany Workman and her sister, Jessica Francis (Courtesy: Jessica Francis)

“When there’s not a law against it, why are they going to? They’re not going to have any repercussions from it,” she said. “So that’s what prompted me to say, ‘Hey, let’s try to change some things.’ I want my sister’s death to be not in vain. I want it to help save other people’s lives.”

Despite her struggles with addiction, Francis said her sister “had a heart of gold.” She shared a close bond with Workman, helping her raise her four children and enjoying her funny, loving personality. “If she loved you, she loved you till the very end,” Francis said.

It’s that human side of addiction that Francis said she hopes other people recognize when hearing her sister’s story. “Being in addiction or using drugs doesn’t make you a bad person. It just means that you’re in a rough time in your life and that’s the only option that you know,” she said.

Even though it’s too late for her sister, Francis said she hopes “Brittany’s Law” can impact other families in similar situations and prompt more people to seek help when seconds matter. She plans to testify in support of the bill as it makes its way through the legislative process.

“If we can save one life, it’s worth running the bill,” Cepicky said. “And hopefully word will get out, and the animosity that people may have in that type of situation from rendering help to people may be overcome by this bill, and therefore people will look more on their fellow man or woman to save their lives, and we can keep some like Brittany around.”

Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the General Assembly. Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.

You can also find daily coverage from the session here.