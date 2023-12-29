NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ask any Tennessee lawmaker that’s been around a while, and they’ll tell you the relationship between Republicans and Democrats has deteriorated in recent years.

“There’s this form of politics that has come in, and I would love to tell you it’s just on the left, but it’s not,” House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said. “There’s a form of politics where they see the opposing side as the enemy.”

Faison is correct in believing the toxic culture has permeated both parties.

“Both sides are guilty,” Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) said. “We’ve let the extremes on both drive the bus.”

When you walk around the halls of the Tennessee Capitol, you often hear from lawmakers how lucky Tennessee is to not be Congress in Washington, D.C., but looking at the last 15 months, lawmakers aren’t sure how different they really are.

“I’m going into my 10th year,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “I have seen me and my friends across the aisle try to mimic what they see in D.C.”

Some members of leadership admit their own role in the growing polarization. Others deflected, pointing to certain members of the opposing party.

“I don’t think the whole Democratic Caucus agrees with how some of their Democrats have been acting,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “They may not say that on camera, but I know what they say behind the scenes.”

So how do we get back to a point where cordiality reigns?

“We see people as humans first before we see a party,” Faison said.

The majority of the lawmakers interviewed for this story cited a similar sentiment, saying relationships help mend the divide quite a bit.

“A lot of that, to be honest with you, is built on relationships,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) said. “These relationships that have been built with those members, some of them are still here, and we’ve risen up in leadership together, which is a good thing because those relationships have value.”

Faison cited his own experience as an example of the fraternity and fellowship that can exist if the effort is put in.

“Last month, (Rep) Jesse Chism came over and hung out with me,” he said. “I took him bear hunting.”

It’s not going to be an easy process, and it may ultimately be too late to salvage what’s already broken.

“Until we get back to the middle where most people are, we’re going to continue down this path,” Mitchell said.

Lawmakers hope a new year brings new ideas, though Sexton seemed to threaten more punishment instead of a working relationship when asked.

“The longer this continues to go and if things keep happening like that, it may not be as bipartisan as we have in the past, and that would be a shame,” Sexton said. “But I could see that that is possible going down the road.”

When State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien asked him to clarify his comments, Sexton pointed to his opposing caucus for responsibility.

“Members are frustrated about what is happening. If things were happening in the Republican Caucus, we would try our best to work as a caucus to solve those issues and not allow that to happen in committee and on the House floor,” he said. “I think members are wanting the Democrat [sic] Caucus to do the same, and at this point, they haven’t been willing.”