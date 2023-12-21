NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In response to reports of behavioral issues in classrooms and safety concerns in the wake of the Covenant School shooting, Tennessee Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) has filed a school safety bill he says “can save lives.”

“With law enforcement, they have told us one of the things that hurts them is not having the accurate information quick enough to know what’s on the other side of the wall,” Pody said. “So we came up with a bill that’s going to describe a unique opportunity with new technology.”

The bill would allow schools to purchase a “wearable emergency alert system” for teachers using funding from the school safety grants passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

While applications for that funding were due in the fall, Pody expects the $40 million grant will be renewed this upcoming legislative session.

According to the text of the legislation provided by Pody, each lanyard would be equipped with GPS tracking, audio and recording transmitting, and three color-coded emergency buttons.

In addition to turning on the lanyard’s GPS and recording capabilities, each button will also alert school officials or first responders, depending on the situation.

One button is for teachers having major or dangerous behavioral issues with a student and, when, pressed will alert the school administrator and school resource officer that a teacher needs help.

Another button is for medical emergencies and will alert the school nurse and EMS.

The third button is for active threats or active shooter situations and will alert law enforcement, school administrators, and SROs.

“If there is an active shooter and they hit that button, that is going to be almost like Ring-phone technology where the police officers will see exactly what’s going on. If that teacher is seeing what’s going on, that will go directly to the law enforcement officer. They will see where the shooter is, what weapons they have, and what they are doing,” Pody explained.

The bill allows for schools to use up to $300 per lanyard from school safety grants.

However, Pody said they may cost more.

“We’ve seen some of the units that come in that might be a little bit more, some might be a little bit less, and if it’s going to cost more than $300, that would be up to local school districts to negotiate that out,” he said.

While Pody and House co-sponsor Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) were presenting the bill, there was a sign to their left for “Safety Cams LLC.” A representative from that company was also in the room.

When asked whether this business is Pody’s preferred vendor for this legislation, he said they are not.

“There’s other vendors that have this technology. [Safety Cams] were the first ones in Tennessee that brought it up and said, ‘We can do it right now,'” he explained.

After invoking the Covenant School tragedy, Pody and Lynn were asked what conversations, if any, they have had with Covenant parents.

“I have had several conversations with the Covenant parents,” Pody told reporters. “The only thing I can do to tell you, the Covenant mothers and fathers, we’re trying to make sure that doesn’t happen again…we can pass this this session. It can be funded right now and it can be in schools next year.”

In response to the announcement, Democrats said there is a place for technology in the school safety discussion.

“However, Sen. Pody’s ‘teacher bodycam bill,’ as he explained it today, fails to address the root causes of gun violence in our communities and armed attacks inside our schools,” wrote House Democratic Caucus Chair State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D- Nashville). “Sadly, the focus again appears to be on responding to harm rather than preventing it on the front end.”

Pody said he is looking beyond just gun reform when it comes to school safety, but said even stopping the sale of every gun in Tennessee won’t prevent shootings from happening.

“We need to have common sense reform and we’re open to looking at that. This is the first step to make our schools safer going forward,” he said.

Both bill sponsors said they feel good about being able to pass the bill this upcoming legislative session with both Democrat and Republican support.