NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although there are several proposed bills related to marijuana currently being considered in the Tennessee legislature, one that would ask voters three questions regarding legalization in the November 2022 ballot is continuing to make its way through subcommittees hearings.

In July 2021, Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) filed HB1634, which proposes that county election commissions ask voters three non-binding questions related to the legalization of marijuana on the November 2022 ballot, and their answers be compiled as a public policy opinion poll with results shared with the general assembly.

If the bill is passed, the three non-binding questions marijuana would appear on the November election ballot across all Tennessee counties. The questions for Tennessee voters would be non-binding and the secretary of state would be required to compile the results of the public opinion poll to be shared with members of the general assembly.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, HB1634 was placed on the calendar of the Tennessee House Elections & Campaign Finance Subcommittee for next week.

The current proposed bill summary states the following questions would be placed on the November 2022 ballot as a public opinion poll:

Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?

Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce of marijuana?

Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational use marijuana?

Back in July 2021, East Tennessee lawmaker Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said this marijuana opinion poll bill is “another delay tactic” for moving marijuana legalization forward and that Tennesseans are ready for legislation. Another East Tennessee lawmaker, Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said at the time he didn’t support the use of recreational marijuana but was willing to consider it for medical use.

The marijuana questions bill will be discussed at the House Elections & Campaign Finance Subcommittee on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. (CT)