NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It seems like twice a year America collectively grumbles over the time change.

“We can end Daylight Saving Time without waiting for the federal government to pass legislation, which has been gridlocked in Tennessee,” Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said in a Senate State & Local Government committee Tuesday. “The way we can do this is to do what Arizona and Hawaii have done and opt out of Daylight Saving Time and go to year-round Standard Time.”

Campbell is sponsoring a new bill passed by the committee that would eliminate Daylight Saving Time in Tennessee. It would only apply if nearly all of Tennessee’s neighboring states passed a similar bill.

“This law will go into effect only when Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and North Carolina exempt themselves,” Campbell said.

Campbell did make a note that Missouri would also be added to future iterations of the bill.

Daylight Saving Time just took effect this past Sunday, replacing Standard Time until the fall. In other words, if this bill goes into effect, it would keep the time we have in the fall and winter when it gets darker earlier.

Though it passed committee, some Republicans made the point that a similar bill passed years ago.

“I had thought that the Senate had already passed a bill like this,” Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said to Campbell. “Your predecessor, Senator Dickerson, carried that bill.”

Yager is partially correct. In 2019, Tennessee passed a bill that would actually make Daylight Saving Time permanent if the federal government does the same.

Other Republicans had questions about how it would stack up with federal regulations.

“How would we reconcile if the federal [government] continues down the path of permanent Daylight Saving Time, and here we are trying to protect Standard Time?” Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) said.

Of course, this new bill would do the opposite.