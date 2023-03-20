NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bill that would narrowly scale back Tennessee’s abortion ban cleared a big hurdle Monday. However, Democrats’ attempts to add exceptions for minors who are pregnant as a result of rape or incest were repeatedly voted down.

In an 83-11 vote with two lawmakers voting present, lawmakers passed a bill to change the state’s abortion law to allow doctors to perform an abortion if their “reasonable medical judgment” finds the mother’s life is in danger.

It also adds exceptions for abortions performed due to ectopic or molar pregnancies.

Under current law, passed before Roe v. Wade was overturned, a physician might have to prove their innocence using an affirmative defense if they performed an abortion because they believed the mother’s life was at risk.

Doctors said it put their patients in danger and Republicans worried that the law might not survive legal challenges.

“This bill provides better clarity and returns to normal judicial system practice, innocent until proven guilty, it protects the life of the mother and the life of the baby,” said sponsor Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes (R-East Ridge).

Rep. Sabi Kumar (R-Springfield), a surgeon, applauded Rep. Helton Haynes’ efforts to bring this bill to the floor.

“Certainty, the threat of prosecution for treating what is a medical disease, like ectopic pregnancy, or molar pregnancy or sadly the death of a fetus have been removed and that certainty is a major accomplishment,” he said.

However, doctors worry that this bill would still allow for them to be convicted and charged with a felony if other doctors, a jury or expert witnesses disagree with their decision in court.

“It doesn’t allow for physicians to use their training and use that judgment we’ve amassed during all those years of training,” said obstetrician Dr. Heather Maune.

Democrats also stressed that Republicans had previously supported a version of the bill that would give doctors more legal protection, but amended the bill after pushback from anti-abortion lobbyists.

“We are making doctors make a legal decision rather than a medical decision, it’s nice for a majority of men in here. It’s easy for us to decide that,” said Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville).

During debate, Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knox County) and Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) introduced separate amendments to make it legal to perform an abortion on minors who are pregnant as a result of rape or incest before 22 weeks.

“I’m asking you to imagine if your child or grandchild was raped tomorrow would you ask your child to carry that pregnancy?” Johnson asked her colleagues.

Both her and Clemmons’ amendments failed.

“Babies at that stage of development share features with every member on this floor,” Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) said.

The sentiment was echoed by other GOP lawmakers.

“Twenty-two weeks can still be a viable pregnancy,” Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) said.

While arguing against another amendment that would codify Roe v Wade into law, Rep. Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) stood up for the legislation.

“If the babies can be born, we are going to deliver those babies alive and well on operating tables in Tennessee. If we can protect the lives of the mothers we are going to do that as much as possible,” he said.

Rep. Johnson was offended by the comment from Farmer.

“Can’t really tell you what that feels like to have a colleague stand up and say, ‘we are going to save that fetus absolutely no matter what, women we are going to do the best for you we can,'” she replied.

The Senate version of the bill is scheduled to be debated in committee on Tuesday.