NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grieving mother’s efforts to enforce new regulations for security guards in Tennessee is one step closer to law. The bill, known as “Dallas’ Law,” would increase training requirements for security guards.

The move comes after Dallas “DJ” Barrett was killed during an altercation with security guards at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in August.

Tammy Barrett hopes the new legislation will keep other families from going through the same heartache that they have.

“I’m still in shock. I never in a million years would have expected to hear my son was killed by security guards,” Barrett told News 2.

DJ died from asphyxiation after investigators say he was held down by six Whiskey Row security guards and a patron. Four of the six guards facing charges in his death were not properly licensed.

“The fact that Whiskey Row allowed four unlicensed security guards to lay on my son and kill him is just the worst.”

Tammy has been calling for enhanced licensing requirements for security guards since tragedy struck her family, all while grieving the sudden loss of her 22-year-old son.

“Had they known how to do proper takedown techniques, my son would still be here if that was the case, versus being cremated and spread his ashes somewhere,” she explained.

While DJ’s memory lives on, his mother hopes new legislation will keep others from suffering the same heartache as lawmakers push for a bill in his honor. The bill going through the state legislature would strengthen training and licensing requirements for some private security guards in Tennessee.

“It requires them to have CPR training, de-escalation training, takedown techniques you know that makes me extremely happy because that needs to be in place and it should have been a long time ago.”

The Senate approved the legislation Wednesday on a 28–1 vote. The companion bill in the House is currently in the finance committee.

It’s been nearly eight months and the criminal case in DJ’s death is just getting started. A discussion hearing in the case is set for Thursday. Tammy says they are still trying to get Whiskey Row to release the entire surveillance video from the night her son was killed.

“We want the whole video. I want the whole truth and I will not stop until I get it,” she said.