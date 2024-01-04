NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new poll from the Beacon Center of Tennessee indicates there is strong support for the expansion of Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account (ESA) program.

The poll, released Thursday morning, saw 68% support for the expanded voucher plan, with 71% of likely voters in favor and 20% of likely voters “totally opposed” when asked if they would “support or opposed expanding educational choice statewide.” Nineteen percent said they were opposed, and 13% said they weren’t sure, according to the poll.

According to the polling data, the sample size used was 1,302 Tennesseans, with 950 identifying as likely voters and 352 identifying as “other.”

(Courtesy: The Beacon Poll)

Broken down further, the results showed large support for the program:

Strongly support: 35%

Somewhat support: 34%

Somewhat oppose: 12%

Strongly oppose: 7%

Not sure: 13%

Respondents also said they would also be more likely to vote for their legislator again if they voted to expand the ESA program statewide, with 51%.

Much more likely to vote for them: 19%

Somewhat more likely to vote for them: 32%

No change in my likelihood of voting for them: 27%

Somewhat less likely to vote for them: 6%

Much less likely to vote for them: 11%

I am not sure: 11%

(Courtesy: The Beacon Poll)

When it comes to education in Tennessee generally, less than half of those surveyed said they were totally satisfied with the way things are going at 48%.

Broken down further, only 12% were “very satisfied;” 36% were “somewhat satisfied;” 27% “somewhat dissatisfied;” 12% were “very dissatisfied” for a total of 39% dissatisfied.

Twelve percent were “not sure,” according to the poll.

To view the full results of the poll, click here.