NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a win for teachers, the legislature passed an incremental increase in salary over the next few years at the direction of Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee).

“We know that we have a teacher shortage and it’s very important that we pay our teachers well and be able to recruit teachers and those that are teaching in Tennessee are able to stay here and be paid well,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) back in March.

But with that increase, Lee’s office attached a section to prevent teacher unions from automatically deducting dues, angering both teachers and Democrats alike.

“It’s like a one-two punch,” teacher Paige La Grone Babcock said. “Like, ‘Hey we’re going to give you something, but we’re going to take something.’”

It’s a sentiment that resonated with Democrats.

“This governor wants to play those types of games with our teachers? For five years now, he’s shown complete disrespect for teachers in public schools across the state of Tennessee,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said, back in March. “He’s done everything he possibly can to decimate our public schools and undermine the entire teaching profession.”

But now, that anti-union provision is on hold. A three-judge panel ruled it would have to at least wait until they could hold a hearing on July 13. The teacher pay stipulation is still intact.

“They didn’t say this about any other state organization,” La Grone Babcock said. “It’s just teachers. So, in my mind, that is a punitive piece of legislation.”

The governor’s office declined to comment for this story, citing pending litigation, but it did point to something the governor said in June.

“The intent of that was to give teachers a pay raise and to make sure that taxpayer dollars are used appropriately and not used inappropriately,” Lee said, then. “That’s what that bill is about.”

But teachers say the raise wasn’t enough, and it was a slap in the face to also tie in the anti-union section.

“What they’re giving us isn’t even that great of a gift anyway,” La Grone Babcock said. “It’s like giving a three-year-old a package of rubber bands for their birthday.”

The Tennessee Education Association did not respond when asked for comment.