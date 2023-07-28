NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Advertisements about guns could pop up on televisions across Tennessee ahead of the special legislative session set for August.

Worried some Republican lawmakers will flip in favor of new gun control measures, the Tennessee Firearms Association told News 2 it invested $100,000 into an ad campaign to educate the public about other solutions to keep Tennessee safe.

In the ad shared with News 2, the TFA claims if Governor Bill Lee‘s proposal, “the Extreme Risk Protection Order,” passed, it could mean the government would go door-to-door to confiscate law-abiding citizens’ guns, according to the advertisement.

However, Lee has never pushed for door-to-door firearms confiscations.

News 2 asked him about the accuracy of the ad during a Friday media availability, but Lee diverted his answer toward the special session.

“What is accurate is that members of the General Assembly, both Republicans and Democrats have come together,” Lee said.

The governor said he has held dozens of meetings with more than 100 General Assembly members and community leaders to discuss potential legislation that could be presented during the special session.

“I suspect there will be dozens of proposed pieces of legislation that come out of the work of the members out of the last three months,” Lee said. “That’s my hope, and now as we’re working through these meetings, we believe that hope is now becoming an expectation.”

Governor Lee told reporters his office plans to present some of its own proposals during the August special session, including bills related to juvenile justice, mental health, and violent crime.

TFA executive director, John Harris told News 2 the TFA conducted a poll which found fewer participants were in support of red flag laws when they were presented with the option of removing dangerous people instead.

“There is a lot more support for treating this as a mental health issue and getting the dangerous person out of the community,” Harris said. “Getting the dangerous person away from their victims as opposed to their firearms is a more common-sense solution.”

The special session is expected to begin Aug. 21, but Lee said he will make an official announcement a week before the session starts.