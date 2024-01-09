NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Activists and advocacy groups showed up to the Capitol in droves Tuesday on the first day of the legislative session to champion their causes.

A group of 11 citizens, who call themselves the Tennessee 11, unveiled five policy ideas for legislators they call “common ground gun rights and safety proposals,” which they created during a solutions session they held as lawmakers met for their special session in August.

The group is made up of people from all walks of life, political beliefs, and careers, including a college professor, a veteran, pastors, anti-violence youth activists, and a firearms instructor.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The first proposal they created suggests developing and promoting tools and trainings for responsible gun ownership, which could include establishing an online map where gun owners can temporarily store their firearms not just in times of crisis, but if the owner is on vacation or has children visiting.

In addition, the Tennessee 11 suggested broadening the school resource officer role to include mental health services and crisis intervention, allowing for the temporary removal of firearms from individuals deemed to be at risk to themselves or others based on a risk of violence, reducing adverse childhood environments and adverse childhood experiences and adult trauma that leads to gun violence by investing in communities, and developing gun issue literacy resources for schools, communities, and the media.

Members of the Tennessee 11 were surprised at how well they worked together despite their differences in beliefs.

“I was very surprised at the whole process. How do you get 11 strangers to sit down and have conversations we’re not willing to have with our own family?” Adam Luke, a licensed marriage and family therapist, and Tennessee 11 member said. “Something that blew me away in the beginning is the level of vulnerability that everyone was willing to engage in, talked about lived experiences.”

“The power to create community around issues that affect all of us because we are all in this together,” William Green, a pastor and member of the Tennessee 11 said. “These are the issues of life, the issues of our country and our state and our city.”

Members of the Tennessee Equality Project rallied in front of the House and Senate chambers before walking up to the chambers balcony to listen into the first day of the legislative session. The group hopes lawmakers pass legislation that supports LGBTQ+ rights following a series of laws that passed last year which advocates said hurt their community.

“I can’t just sit back and let things like that happen,” Carol Bapty, a mother and member of the Tennessee Equality Project said. “We have a mechanism for coming and letting legislators know how we feel about these things. I do feel that they don’t listen to us. My legislator has always been supportive of trans kids and that kind of issue because I live in Davidson County. I really worry about the trans kids that live in the outlying areas though.”

Activists ended the day with a candlelight vigil to reiterate their hopes for this year’s legislative session. Those who showed up were advocating against youth violence, gun violence, healthcare rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and other causes.

“As we enter this legislative session, I implore our representatives to move away from partisan rhetoric and take meaningful action,” Rafiah Muhammad-McCormick who joined Mothers Over Murder after her son was murdered in 2020 said. “Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past but work together toward a more just and compassionate world.”

Advocacy groups are hopeful for what is to come this legislative session, and many plan to show up every day to continue to push for their cause.