NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, more women joined a growing lawsuit against the State of Tennessee. The women claim they were denied an abortion despite having life-threatening complications, leaving many of them to go out of state for the care they need.

“This is a situation where physicians are put into a horrible situation trying to decide how ill a patient may be before we intervene ,or having to abandon them after giving them probably the worst news of their life and tell them they need to go out of state for care. So I joined to try to be an advocate for those who surround me,” explained Dr. Laura Andreson, who is one of the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit.

Andreson has been practicing for 21 years in Franklin. Now, she is listed on a lawsuit originally filed in September 2023 after several women said they were denied abortions despite having “dangerous pregnancy complications.”

This week, four more women came forward to join the lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights against the State of Tennessee.

Now, the total number listed in the lawsuit has increased to seven women and two doctors who are asking for the court to clarify the exemptions for medical emergencies.

“We’ve seen it happen in state after state where when a lawsuit is filed, our phones start ringing off the hook because the stories of our plaintiffs, they’re not outliers. These are events happening every day,” explained Linda Goldstein, one of the lawyers representing the women.

One of the plaintiffs, a Tennessee woman, was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child when she said doctors told her she had a severe fatal condition. She was told she would likely not survive giving birth or would die shortly after. The plaintiff said she traveled to Flordia to receive the abortion care she needed. In a statement, she explained, “As long as this abortion ban remains in place, it’s not safe to be pregnant in Tennessee.”

The updated filing comes a month after the story of Kate Cox in Texas gained national attention. Cox became the first woman to get court permission for an abortion in Texas since before Roe V. Wade, but then the permission was delayed.

“[It’s] really eye-opening to see it play out, as this is what obstetricians have been fearing since abortion became illegal in this state and it has proven it a very slippery slope on whether we will be charged with criminal charges to end our license and our career,” said Andreson.

The Center for Reproductive Rights has also filed for a temporary injunction which would immediately block the Tennessee abortion ban when it applies to patients with dangerous pregnancy complications while the case proceeds.