NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Multiple Covenant parents, students and activists left the Civil Justice Committee Hearing visibly upset on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a very similar scene to what occurred Tuesday after some of the same people were kicked out for holding signs during a committee meeting.

Wednesday morning, a judge blocked the controversial rule made by the House of Representatives at the start of special session.

The same day, activists were crying in defeat, after a House committee passed a bill that would allow former and active law enforcement and military officials to carry guns in schools.

“Democracy is under attack in Tennessee. Paper signs are more a threat than a gun in a committee room,” Katey Parham said.

But it wasn’t a sign Kristen Guerrero had on Wednesday. “Today, I have their blood written on my hands,” Guerrero said.

Instead of bringing an 8 and ½ by 11 sign, Guerrero put fake blood on her smocks, sending a clear message to lawmakers. “There are many times as soon as I get on the clock, this is what I look like, and I have to go change an hour into my day and wipe the patient’s blood off of me.”

However, there is a bigger reason why she showed up Wednesday. “It wasn’t soon after that the first child came in [to the emergency room] and we were separated by glass and two curtains,” Guerrero said.

She was in the emergency room with her nephew when the victims were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “And that is my why to why I’m here today,” Guerrero said.

Wednesday, a judge put a temporary restraining order against the House’s rule that banned signs during special session. The ACLU also filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Tennesseans after they were kicked out of Tuesday’s subcommittee hearing.