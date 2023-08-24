NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “You suck, it’s all your fault,” rang out in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday afternoon after the House of Representatives adjourned for a few hours.

However, protestors are not losing steam, despite losing faith in state lawmakers. All week long, we’ve heard from Covenant School parents, teachers, doctors, and faith leaders.

“I would ask our leadership to take the next three days, to set aside their differences,” said Covenant School mom, Melissa Alexander.

For gun reform activists it’s been let down after let down.

“I’ve been here every day, every day,” Shaundelle Brooks said.

Brooks started her fight long before The Covenant School shooting. In 2018, she lost her son in the Waffle House shooting.

“I had another son that was shot in the head two months ago. The bullet is still in there,” Brooks said.

“Who are the bad guys? Is it those who carry guns on the streets or those who can see kids being shot and simply do nothing?” said Nashville Reverend Bryon Moore.

On Thursday, Tennessee faith leaders took a stand. News 2 spoke with Minister Chirs Buice who said this fight is personal. “In 2008, our congregation had a shooting, where two people were killed and 8 people were injured,” Buice said.

He made the drive from Knoxville to send his message to lawmakers. “We would like to see a guard rail at the top of the hill instead of an ambulance at the bottom.”

But today, faith is gone for activists when it comes to trusting lawmakers.

“Where does your faith lie right now?” News 2 asked Brooks.

“Wow. I’ve been doing this for over five years. And I haven’t seen any change. I don’t know,” Brooks said.