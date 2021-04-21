Skip to content
Tennessee Politics
‘Heartless’: Tennessee pastors blast legislation passed in the 2021 General Assembly
Video
Funeral service held for Sen. Thelma Harper
Video
Bill increasing penalties for drag racing passes TN House, waiting for Gov. Lee’s signature
Video
‘This was home, this was family,’ Sen. Thelma Harper returns to Capitol to lie in state
Video
Resolution to remove slavery from state constitution headed to Governor’s desk
More Tennessee Politics Headlines
Senator Hagerty battens down President Biden’s infrastructure bill during quarry visit
Video
This Week with Bob Mueller: May 2, 2021
Video
‘The pandemic is not over,’ Meharry Health leaders team with lawmakers to encourage vaccinations
Video
Tennessee General Assembly passes $42.6 billion budget for upcoming fiscal year
Gov. Lee to sign ‘to-go’ alcohol bill, despite concerns of sales to minors
Video
Republican lawmakers push to cut unemployment payouts from 26 weeks to 12 weeks
Video
‘Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper:’ Friends remember longtime Nashville trailblazer
Video
Tennessee bill to add nurses back to the aggravated assault code
Video
TN lawmakers approve millions in tax incentives for TV, movie productions
Video
Bi-partisan bill restricting chokeholds and banning ‘no-knock’ warrants passes unanimously in TN Senate
Video
Nashville’s iconic Elliston Place Soda Shop reopens after relocation
Video
IRS has $1.3 billion in unclaimed tax refunds, and there’s 1 week left to claim them
Video
Man accused of attacking nurses in Nashville parking garage arrested twice in 24 hours
Video
13-year-old boy nearly struck by bullet while protecting mother in East Nashville
Video
Man in body armor accused of firing into West Nashville birthday party as children take cover
Video
Intoxicated man’s encounter with Colorado police goes from handcuffs to handshake
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 912 deaths, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County
3 residents hospitalized after Columbia apartment fire
More than $63K, drugs seized from Lebanon home
Video
Good Morning America to broadcast live from Dollywood Wednesday
13-year-old boy nearly struck by bullet while protecting mother in East Nashville
Video
Burglary suspect found unconscious in West Nashville home after apparent overdose
Video