Tennessee politicians react to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated 48-year-old Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the Rose Garden.

Now, several Tennessee politicians have reacted to the nomination.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn

“Amy Coney Barrett is a respected constitutionalist and an excellent nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Much like her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she will be a textualist and originalist devoted to upholding the rule of law.”

Senator Lamar Alexander

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

“I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

Senator Alexander is retiring at the end of this year — and the candidates vying for his open seat have also shared how they feel about the nomination.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty

“The president again is delivering on his promises, he was willing to lay out his list of candidates, and he has chosen from that list and in choosing Amy Coney Barrett, he will choose a strict constitutionalist, somebody that will interpret the law, not make it up.”

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw

“Right now the Republicans are being power thirsty and it will upset the balance. The Supreme Court is supposed to be non-political part of our government, if they proceed it shows you how thirsty with power they are.”

Congressman Steve Cohen

“I am disappointed that the President and the Senate will apparently decline to respect the final wishes of Justice Ginsburg to hold off a decision on her successor until after the next president is decided. This is particularly offensive in light of its inconsistency with the view of the Senate Majority four years ago when a highly qualified Judge Merrick Garland was nominated to replace Justice Scalia but was not considered when there was far more time for the Senate to deliberate, advise and consent. The American people are already voting for their next president and have made clear their preference that a decision be postponed until after the election. It is my hope that the Senate will heed this reasoning and act accordingly.”

Representative Chuck Fleischmann

“I support President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. She is a qualified and principled judge with a proven track record of upholding our constitution. She will be a great addition to our nation’s highest court.”

Despite opposition from Democrats, Republicans are on track to confirm Barrett before the election should they move forward with the proposed timeline.

