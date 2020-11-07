Tennessee politicians react to Joe Biden as president-elect

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 05: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater on November 05, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden attended internal meetings with staff as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Politicians across the state are reacting to the news that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

Bo Mitchell is the state representative for District 50 in the Tennessee House of Representatives and a two-term councilman for District 35 in the Nashville Metro Council. He tweeted the following the message:

Time to rebuild decency in America and take care of problems affecting all Americans. pic.twitter.com/qOdgcTadER — Bo Mitchell (@VoteBo) November 7, 2020

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini issued the following statement regarding Biden’s victory:

“The democratic process worked and the American people picked Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be their next president and vice president.

We are not only elated to have made history by electing the first Black woman as Vice President, but we are excited to join with Joe Biden as he works to shed the divisiveness that has marked the last four years of the Trump presidency.

Joe Biden will unify this nation and, with steady, competent leadership, be the President to all Americans. He will put our health, lives, and livelihoods before all else and put us on the path to recovery with a plan to tackle this pandemic and build back our economy better than ever before.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted the following statement:

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! Here in Nashville, we are looking forward to working with the new administration to make progress for our city. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) November 7, 2020