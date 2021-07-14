Tennessee physicians group calling for investigation of Gov. Lee following firing of top vaccine official

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Dr. Michelle Fiscus says this week the state fired her after facing scrutiny from republican lawmakers. The former top vaccine official says it all stems from her department’s efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccines among teenagers.

The controversy all supposedly stems from a recent memo that Dr. Fiscus sent to COVID health providers across the state. The note mentioned a 1987 Tennessee Supreme Court ruling, which allows those 14 and older to get vaccinated without parental consent.

Dr. Fiscus alleges that some GOP state legislators and anti-vax groups were unhappy with that guidance, so she was the quote, “scapegoat,” and was let go to appease lawmakers. She also claimed that the Tennessee Department of Health was told to cancel any kind of vaccine outreach for childhood immunizations.

After treating coronavirus patients for the last year and a half, and recently promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, critical care Dr. Jason Martin, says he’s part of the health advocacy group calling on the Justice Department to launch an independent investigation into Governor Lee.

They want answers, like why Dr. Fiscus was fired. And if Governor Lee suppressed any life-saving public health information during the pandemic.

“I think it’s frankly a dereliction of duty that the Governor is doing anything to suppress the Department of Health from doing its job, and that’s to protect the lives of Tennesseans and getting more people vaccinated,” Dr. Martin said. “We want someone to look at the Governor’s Office and see if there’s any culpability for the decisions that are being made. Because guys this is life or death. That’s the only way to put it. This is people’s lives at stake over politics.”

Dr. Martin and the Protect My Care health advocacy group has started a petition for those in support of launching an investigation into Governor Lee.

Governor Lee has been vaccinated against COVID-19. His office did not respond to News 2’s request for comment regarding the calls for an investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have nothing to gain by attacking the governor. What I want to do is really promote a message of positivity and promote a message that’s going to increase the well-being of the people of Tennessee,” Dr. Martin said.

The Tennessee Department of Health says they do not plan on halting any childhood immunization outreach efforts and want to remain a trustworthy source of information. You can read the full TDH statement below.