Tennessee Opioid Crisis: One year later–airs all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s commitment to covering Tennessee’s opioid crisis began 12 months ago. Now, a year later, we’re investigating new aspects of the opioid crisis.

See how the legislature is struggling to keep money behind the effort.

We’ll also look at the strain on law enforcement as the demand increases and see new efforts to fight opioid addiction at the grass roots level.

Join us for special reports all day Thursday as we investigate Tennessee's opioid crisis: One year later, in every newscast."Tennessee's Opioid Crisis: One year later" began Thursday on Good Morning Nashville at 4 a.m. and continues throughout the day in every newscast.

Stories featured include:

Lawmakers debate what should be done about Tenn.’s opioid crisis

Fentanyl major contributing factor as drug overdoses reach all-time high in Tenn.

TBI to suspected drug dealers: ‘We’re coming for you’

Syringe exchange program provides users with clean needles, offers help

Pharmaceutical practices evolve as opioid epidemic surges on

Sen. Lamar Alexander says problem is clear when looking at opioid crisis

Sumner County the latest to go after opioid distributers, manufacturers

Experts: State funding essential in fight to end opioid epidemic