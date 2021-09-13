Tennessee offering food benefits to flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some Tennessee residents affected by last month’s flooding can apply for emergency food benefits.

The Department of Human Services announced that the state will begin accepting applications for “disaster SNAP” benefits for people who live or work in Dickson, Hickman, Houston or Humphreys counties. SNAP refers to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

To qualify, individuals must meet income requirements and can’t already be a current SNAP recipient. Individuals also must have experienced a loss of income due to the storm, damage to a residence or place of employment or some other unreimbursed disaster-related expense.

Applications from Humphreys County will be accepted from Monday until Friday. Those in Dickson, Hickman and Houston counties can apply from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24. Applications can be filled out on the department’s website or in person by appointment.

The Aug. 21 floods killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines.