MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph Court appeared in court Friday.



Bond hearings for suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were scheduled for Friday but a judge extended Smith’s hearing until July 18. A date for Johnson’s bond hearing has not been set.

Ultimately, no bond was given by the judge, since both attorneys say they are still reviewing evidence.

Michael Scholl is the attorney for Cornelius Smith. He told WREG he has gone through 800 pages of written discovery and is currently in the process of reviewing footage, which has proven to be a lengthy process.

“They tell us it’s a lot, a hard drive worth but sometimes when you have, it could be surveillance video. A lot of it may not show anything,” Scholl said. “One of the problems you have right now in any case that is a homicide case is gonna take a long time, even in the best of circumstances.”

Smith is also set to report in court with Justin Johnson for another hearing on July 29th, where some of the evidence could be made public.

“In a lot of these types of cases, a homicide case, there is several report dates just so the judge knows that things are progressing, and he knows that we’re getting discovery from the state,” Scholl said.

Johnson and Smith were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith

The District Attorney’s Office said the attempted murder charge is related to Young Dolph’s brother, who was also at the scene of the shooting.



Both defendants are being held without bond.



Johnson, 23, also known by the rap name Straight Drop, was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11 after the U.S. Marshals announced a $15,000 reward for his capture. He was also listed on TBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

Before Johnson’s capture, Johnson posted on a “Straight Drop” Instagram account that he was turning himself in on Jan. 10, but that never happened. Instead, he posted a new “Straight Drop” music video the next day titled “Track Hawk.

Johnson was extradited back to Memphis from Indiana and appeared in court on Jan. 14 before the judge rescheduled the hearing due to Johnson not having a lawyer.

A third suspect accused as an accessory after the fact, Shundale Barnett, is still in custody in Indiana.

The DA’s Office says Barnett is still in Indiana for security reasons. There’s no word on when he’ll be brought back to Shelby County to face charges.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting Nov. 17 at a cookie shop in South Memphis.