NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millions of Americans indulged in a traditional Thanksgiving meal this week consisting of the usual turkey, ham, green bean casserole, corn and more.

Yes, while traditional Thanksgiving food makes for a good feast, it’s a likely that hosts across the nation had special items on the table that had guests begging to be invited for next year’s gathering.

Each state has meals, candy and even drinks that are unique to the region. If you’re from Tennessee, you’ve probably heard of, or had the following items:

Goo Goo Clusters

Lil’ Goos (Courtesy of Goo Goo Cluster)

Sweet marshmallow nougat, smooth chocolate, creamy caramel, crunchy peanuts – those ingredients make up the Goo Goo Cluster. The candy bar was founded in Nashville in 1901 by Howard Campbell Sr., and his foreman, Porter Moore.

In the last century, the company hasn’t changed its original recipe, but it has added two variety flavors — pecan and peanut butter. The candy company has a storefront on 3rd Avenue South in Nashville.

Memphis BBQ

(Source: Adobe Stock)

The best barbeque is in the taste buds of the beholder. However, everyone in the Volunteer State knows that Memphis-style barbeque is the best. In fact, each year the top pit masters gather in the 901 for the World Championship Barbeque Contest.

Many say the combination of sauces and rubs is what makes Memphis BBQ stand out from the rest. According to TripAdvisor, the best barbeque joint in Tennessee is located in the heart of Memphis. The shop is known for not only their finger-licking meats, but their gourmet sauces as well, which resulted in them being named “the best ribs in America” by Food Network.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Courtesy: Amy Whidby

Nowadays, restaurants across the nation serve their own version of the iconic Nashville specialty. In fact, the Music City staple received its origins from a woman and a man named Thorton Prince, according to the owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken.

Records are unclear, but it’s rumored that Thornton came home one night smelling like another woman or with lipstick on his collar. His nephew told News 2 what is clear is his uncle’s lover wanted vengeance. She put it in the form of chicken creating something spicy, hot.

MoonPie

(Courtesy Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce)

Known as the South’s original fast food combo: A MoonPie and RC Cola. Although the origin of the sweet treat remain hazy, the city of Bell Buckle celebrates the dessert each year with the RC Cola- MoonPie Festival.

The snack consists of marshmallow filling stuffed between two graham cracker cookies. Don’t forget to grab a box the next time you visit your local grocery store. The snack now comes in several flavors which include banana, vanilla, chocolate and salted caramel.

Tennessee Mountain/Stack Cake

The Tennessee Mountain Cake — also known as a stack cake — originated in the Appalachian Mountains, according to GoldBelly. The online marketplace said the cakes were used as wedding cakes and each family member would bake a layer. It’s rumored that people judged how loved a bride was based on how many layers were in the cake.

You can try the Tennessee cake for yourself since one Knoxville-based bakery ships their stack cakes nationwide. According to GoldBelly, the Village Bakery makes the cake with a family recipe using Tennessee green apples and Appalachian spices. To order, click here.

Jack Daniels

If there’s one thing Tennessee does well, it’s whiskey. Lynchburg, Tennessee is home to the Jack Daniels Distillery. Chris Stapleton proclaimed his love for the drink in his 2015 smash hit “Tennessee Whiskey.”

It’s said that Nearest Green, a Black man born during slavery, is the Godfather of the signature drink. During an interview with News 2, Jason Morgan — a tour guide at the Nearest Green Distillery — said a technique Green used helped give Tennessee Whiskey its unique flavor.

“He put one more ingredient, and he filtered his whiskey through sugar maple charcoal, which is called the Lincoln County process. So, Nearest was making whiskey for a minister over in Lincoln County,” said Jason Morgan.

Grainger County tomatoes

It doesn’t matter if they’re stewed, sliced fresh or fried, nothing beats a Grainger County tomato. Every year, the Grainger County Tomato Festival is held in East Tennessee which promotes local vendors, authors, and agricultural products — specifically the Grainger County tomato.

The famous tomatoes are grown by local farmers and known for its superior taste and quality due to rich soil and frequent rainfall. News 2’s sister station WATE reported that the tomatoes bring in $10 million in sales annually.

Bush’s Beans

Courtesy: Bush’s Beans

Bush’s Baked Beans was founded in Chestnut Hills, Tennessee on the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. In 1969, the Bush’s developed a canned baked bean product based on a family recipe.

Even if you’re not from the Volunteer State, it’s likely that you have tried Tennessee-based specialty. The company has a museum in East Tennessee where people can learn more about the “No.1 Baked Beans in the World.”

MTN Dew

Over eight decades after the beverage was founded in the hills of Tennessee, MTN DEW takes over the Adventure Center at Doe Mountain – the main entry point to 8,600 acres of rugged mountain wilderness that sits outside the town of Mountain City, Tennessee. While the MTN DEW Outpost has a short-term presence at Doe Mountain, it leaves a lasting impact on the Mountain and surrounding community. (PHOTO: MTN DEW)

Mountain Dew — one of the country’s most popular soft drinks — was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to a historical marker in the 1900 block of East Magnolia Avenue, brothers Barney and Alley Hartman created the soda in 1948 as a “lemon-lime flavored drink.”

More than 70 years after it’s creation, the soda now comes in various flavors and even has its own line of energy drinks.