CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who killed a Chattanooga police officer in a hit and run crash back in 2019 was sentenced Monday morning.

Janet Hinds was sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing Chattanooga police officer Nicholas Galinger Monday morning. Hinds pleaded for leniency in court and said, “I’ve been made out to be a bad person, but I’m not.”

Last year, a jury picked from Davidson County found Hinds guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Janet HInds (left) was sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing Officer Nicholas Galinger (right) in a hit and run accident in 2019.

The crash happened on Hamill Road on February 23, 2019. Officer Galinger was going to check a flooded manhole cover while it was pouring rain. Police said Hinds struck him before driving off and was drunk at the time. Officials told the jury that earlier the same night, Hinds had consumed 76 ounces of beer and one shot of vodka at the Farm to Fork restaurant in Ringgold, Georgia.

A wrongful death lawsuit was also filed against the city of Chattanooga.