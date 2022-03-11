COVINGTON, Tenn. — A hostage being held for nearly thirteen hours at a Covington business ended in an officer-involved shooting that left one man killed Friday morning.

Covington Police was called to Dean’s Tax Service off Highway 51 and Peeler Road around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday after the woman was being held against her will.

The woman’s family identified her as Pam Dean – the owner of the tax service center where it happened.

They said she called them saying ‘Don’t come in here, he’s waving a gun!’

Interim Police Chief Jack Howell said the call was initially a disturbance call but was later upgraded to an armed party with hostages.

An employee who was inside with her child was able to escape. However, the owner of Dean’s Tax Service, Pam Dean, was not.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene including Covington Police, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Police negotiated with the armed man until around midnight. Interim Chief Howell said the suspect stated numerous times that he would kill Dean and ‘nobody was getting out alive.’

At one point, officers could be heard using a megaphone urging someone to surrender.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley said around 12:40 a.m. the suspect cut off all communication with police.

Around 5 a.m., police began using chemical agents to get the suspect to talk, but were unsuccessful.

Nearly twelve hours after being held hostage, the woman was rescued by deputies.

During the rescue, the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking one of the deputies.

The suspect was shot and killed.

The injured deputy was transported to Regional One. He is expected to be okay.

The suspect has not been identified.