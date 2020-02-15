Woman convicted of pointing gun at 2-year-old, grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman was convicted of pulling a gun on a 2-year-old and her grandmother, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office.

Linda Turner, 59, was convicted of aggravated assault on Friday. The DA’s office says Turner was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and attempted criminal impersonation of a police officer.

The incident happened on September 16, 2017. A woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street at Poplar and Fourth Street.

The DA’s office says that Turner began honking her horn and gesturing to the woman and the two of them exchanged words.

A witness reportedly told authorities that Turner rolled down her window and pointed a handgun at the woman and her granddaughter.

The DA’s office says that when the woman threatened to call the police, Turner told her that she was the police.

Turner was arrested by an officer who was nearby at 201 Poplar.

The DA’s office says that Turner will be sentenced next month. Turner is currently free on bond.

