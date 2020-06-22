Woman accused of waving gun at car full of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is set to face a Memphis judge after a recent road rage incident.

Andreakeia Boyd is facing several aggravated assault charges after police say she waved her gun at a car full of children.

It happened near Interstate 55 and Brooks Road.

The driver had four children in her car ranging from 10 to two years old.

Police say the woman didn’t actually pull the trigger.

The woman who reported Boyd followed her while on the phone with dispatch, giving directions to her location instead of pulling over to call police.

“People should not have a weapon if they can’t control their anger at all…,” Maurice Hawkins said.

This is not the only road rage incident near Interstate 55.

Friday night, police say a man shot at a woman on I-55 and I-240 after she reportedly cut a man off in traffic.

So far, there have been nearly 30 reported interstate shootings this year.

Earlier this year, Memphis police started an initiative to help slow down road rage incidents. However, some feel this time around it may be a lost cause.

“With what’s going on now, people don’t care about police right now,” Maurice Hawkins said. “They don’t care about police at all, period. Only thing they’re worried about is themselves.”

At this time, it is not clear what lead up to the incident with Boyd.