Woman, 3 children killed in tractor-trailer wreck on I-269

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman and three children were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning near Collierville.

Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened around 1 a.m. on I-269 near Highway 57, in Fayette County just east of the Shelby County line.

The crash killed Latricia Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that killed a woman and three children on I-269 early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Taylor, who had three children in her Buick, was driving on the wrong side of the interstate when she struck a tractor-trailer carrying frozen meat. A THP report states she had been consuming alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. THP said no criminal charges were filed.

Taylor’s sister-in-law Toni Moore said Taylor, who family often called Nikki, was a mother of three, and said this was out of her character.

“Nikki was a wonderful mother,” Moore said. “She’s not a drinker. Everybody kind of social drinks but she’s not a drinker.”

Moore said Taylor was a hardworking mother who loved her kids, but was tired and made a terrible mistake.

She said in the car were Taylor’s son Kylan, a smart, reserved 9-year-old; her nephew Dylan, a 7-year-old with an old soul who’s always loving; and her niece Kayleigh, a feisty 3-year-old who loved to dress up.

Moore said she has no frustration toward her sister-in-law, and instead chooses to focus her energy on her family.

“Just love on us for a minute, Memphis. Just do that. That’s what we need,” she said.

Note: This story was updated to reflect corrected information from THP regarding the gender of one of the victims.

