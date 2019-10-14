Woman, 3 children killed in tractor-trailer wreck on I-269

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman and three children were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning near Collierville.
Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened around 1 a.m. on I-269 near Highway 57, in Fayette County just east of the Shelby County line.
The crash killed Latricia Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.
Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that killed a woman and three children on I-269 early Sunday morning.
Investigators say Taylor, who had three children in her Buick, was driving on the wrong side of the interstate when she struck a tractor-trailer carrying frozen meat. A THP report states she had been consuming alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. THP said no criminal charges were filed.
Taylor’s sister-in-law Toni Moore said Taylor, who family often called Nikki, was a mother of three, and said this was out of her character.
“Nikki was a wonderful mother,” Moore said. “She’s not a drinker. Everybody kind of social drinks but she’s not a drinker.”
Moore said Taylor was a hardworking mother who loved her kids, but was tired and made a terrible mistake.
She said in the car were Taylor’s son Kylan, a smart, reserved 9-year-old; her nephew Dylan, a 7-year-old with an old soul who’s always loving; and her niece Kayleigh, a feisty 3-year-old who loved to dress up.
Moore said she has no frustration toward her sister-in-law, and instead chooses to focus her energy on her family.
“Just love on us for a minute, Memphis. Just do that. That’s what we need,” she said.
Tonight at 10, we hear from family of the children killed in Sunday morning’s crash.— Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) October 14, 2019
THP says the driver, who was also killed, was under the influence.
Family tells me she was a mother that made a mistake. @3onyourside
📸: Toni Moore pic.twitter.com/qc5EKy5XLZ
Note: This story was updated to reflect corrected information from THP regarding the gender of one of the victims.