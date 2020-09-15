Williamson County task force votes in favor of changing county seal

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday night a Williamson County task force voted in favor of changing the county seal.

This comes after a completed study by the task force looking into whether the seal should be changed. The current seal was adopted in 1968 and has an image of a Confederate flag.

Via zoom, task force members recommended the flag be removed from the seal, pointing to the pain it has caused some residents.

The change could cost the county $125,000. The official vote to remove the flag passed by a 16-to-7 margin.

The final request still must be approved by the State Historical Commission.