Williamson County task force votes in favor of changing county seal

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday night a Williamson County task force voted in favor of changing the county seal. 

This comes after a completed study by the task force looking into whether the seal should be changed. The current seal was adopted in 1968 and has an image of a Confederate flag.  

Via zoom, task force members recommended the flag be removed from the seal, pointing to the pain it has caused some residents.  

The change could cost the county $125,000. The official vote to remove the flag passed by a 16-to-7 margin.  

The final request still must be approved by the State Historical Commission.  

