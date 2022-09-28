WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools has been named the third best school district in the state of Tennessee, according to a new online rankings list.

Niche, a data aggregator that connects people and families to the best colleges, universities and schools in the country, released its 2023 Best Schools rankings, including the top performing districts by state.

Top 10 Best Tennessee School Districts

Maryville City Schools Johnson City Schools Williamson County Schools Kingsport City Schools Germantown Municipal School District Alcoa City Schools Oak Ridge School District Collierville Schools Greeneville City Schools Dyersburg City School District

Williamson County Schools also came in first in Best School Districts in the Nashville Area, according to Niche data, as well as fourth out of 126 districts in Best School Districts for Athletes in Tennessee and 35th out of 136 in Districts with the Best Teachers.

While it was the only Middle Tennessee district in the Top 10, according to Niche, several Middle Tennessee schools made the top of the list, such Wilson County Schools at 12th, Rutherford County Schools at 16th and Sumner County Schools at 17th.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System ranked 23rd, while Tennessee School for the Blind rounded out the Top 25.

Other Middle Tennessee school districts making the list were:

26. Trousdale County Schools

28. Putnam County School District

35. Lawrence County School District

36. Fayetteville City School District

39. Dickson County School District

41. White County School District

42. Tullahoma City Schools

43. Smith County School District

49. Lincoln County School District

54. Cumberland County School District

