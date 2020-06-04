William McCloud case bound over to grand jury

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A criminal case against William McCloud, who has been connected to the case of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, has been bound over to a grand jury.

McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court on Wednesday on charges unrelated to the Evelyn Boswell case. Those charges include domestic assault, child abuse and neglect, and violation of an order of protection.

McCloud was arrested on May 24 after he allegedly assaulted a woman who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 8-year-old child. She told police that he struck the child in the face when he tried to stop the assault on his mother.

McCloud has been connected to the Evelyn Boswell case since he was arrested in North Carolina with the toddler’s grandmother in a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

