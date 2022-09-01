SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s largest indoor waterpark has announced plans for a $40-million expansion, the largest in the 15-year history of the Wilderness of the Smokies.

Rendering of the Switchback Mountain water coaster at Wilderness of the Smokies.

The Sevierville resort will add nearly 40,000 square feet to their Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark, offering several new attractions and improvements to existing amenities.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on September 15 with the project expected to be completed by fall 2023.

Headlining the renovations is the ‘Switchback Mountain,’ a three-story water coaster where riders will reach 29 miles per hour and feature a 22-foot drop. ‘

A release from the park said it will be the world’s first slide with Reverse AquaLucent effects, bringing eye-catching colors and patterns to the indoor park.

Other new attractions include the ‘Lookout Lagoon,’ a rooftop pool with a glass edge. The expanded rooftop area will also be home to an entertainment stage, bar and grill, and cabanas.

A new lazy river with LED color-changing kaleidoscope lighting and other visual effects will be constructed. The park will also add 500 seats to the waterpark and additional cabanas on the mezzanine and main levels.

In addition to the waterpark expansion, the resort will add a suspended ‘Cloud Coaster’ called the ‘Rocky Top Glider’ to the Adventure Forest section of the park. A park release said it will be the first of its kind in Tennessee and only the ninth in the world.

It will have a track length of approximately 400 linear feet with two lift hills, launching riders at a starting height of 18 feet with maximum heights of around 25 feet. This project is anticipated to be completed by Spring 2023 and the Adventure Forest will remain open during the construction.

An eight-person theater will also be added to the Adventure Forest, combining three-dimensional graphics and visual effects. The theater will be completed later this year.

The renovations will also expand food and beverage offerings throughout the park.

Lastly, the resort will construct a dozen, three-bedroom villas. These 2,600-square-foot villas will accommodate up to 12 guests, overlook the Sevierville Golf Course and are fully furnished with an electric fireplace, game room and pool table.