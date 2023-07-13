MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The victim in Tuesday’s deadly shooting inside a Collierville orthopedic clinic was recognized last month as one of the top doctors in the Memphis area.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck had been on staff at Campbell Clinic since 2012 and specialized in elbow, hand, and wrist surgery, according to his bio on the clinic’s website.

Patients like Josh Jacobs, a cancer survivor, say they credit Mauck with their life. “He found cancer and saved me,” Jacobs said.

In 2021 Jacobs had a bump on his hand and was referred to Dr. Mauck. He was eventually diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer in his hand, leading to the removal of one of his fingers. Dr. Mauck performed the surgery.

“When someone has such a big impact on your life or the outcome of your life you know, it means a lot,” Jacobs said. “And you can’t imagine why would anyone wanna do that to the person trying to help you.”

Jacobs said Dr. Mauck was everything someone would their physician to be. “He was very professional but he was very calming,” Jacobs said. “Telling somebody you got cancer, you know probably takes a special person. He eased me into the situation and brought me to peace with it.”

Other patients say Mauck was easygoing, doing what he could to make you feel comfortable.

“This man truly loved what he did. I could tell that by the way he worked with me and the way he spoke to me,” said Anita Bernard, a former patient.

“I’m just one guy. There are all kinds of people. Not to mention the babies at Le Bonheur and stuff. He was just a good guy, doing good work,” Jacobs said. “An outstanding doctor and people who probably knew him personally will remember him as a good family man and anybody that had the please of his services I’m sure is better off for it.”

University of Tennessee Health Science Center released a statement on Mauck’s death, calling him an “exceptional orthopedic surgeon” who was an alumnus and a faculty member of the College of Medicine.

“As a teacher and mentor, Dr. Mauck played a vital role in shaping the next generation of medical professionals,” the statement said. “He was deeply committed to our student’s education and development, sharing his vast knowledge and experience with enthusiasm and compassion. His guidance inspired countless aspiring surgeons to pursue excellence in their careers.”

Mauck was named a “Top Doctor” this year and featured in the June 2023 issue of Memphis magazine.

He told the magazine he was a native of Savannah, Tennessee, who decided to become an orthopedic specialist after his sister had surgery when he was in high school. Mauck graduated from Lambuth University in Jackson before attending the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Bart Barker grew up with Mauck in the same Savannah neighborhood and graduated from Hardin County High School together in 1998.

“Wonderful husband, father, friend, just an incredible person,” said Barker, who spoke with our sister station WKRN in Nashville. “Ben was the most gentle, kind, loving person that you could ever come across. Very smart, very athletic, just a wonderful human being.”

Tony Soria, a high school friend of Mauck, said that he had not spoken to him in 20 years but vividly remembers Mauck as having an outgoing personality.

“He was athletic, funny, fun to hang around with,” said Soria, “[he was] always in a good, happy mood.”

Soria says that when the two were kids, they would play basketball and ride bikes around the neighborhood together.

Wendy Sparks also attended high school with Mauck and his siblings. She described the loss as “devastating.”

“I can’t tell you what a loss this is, and my heart goes out to the whole family,” said Sparks, “I mean, to be so successful and young, with a young family and young children.”

Savannah’s Mayor is calling Mauck an outstanding man and said that his death is a tragic loss for the community.

Mauck also practiced at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. He told Memphis magazine he worked at Le Bonheur on children with congenital defects such as missing fingers.

Dr. Trey Eubanks, Interim President and Surgeon-in-Chief at Le Bonheur spoke highly of Mauck, saying in a statement: “Ben was a friend to so many of us – a respected member of our Le Bonheur family, a beloved colleague, and a dedicated physician to so many patients.”

The Catholic Diocese of Memphis said in a statement that Dr. Mauck was the younger brother of Sam Mauck, who was director of Evangelization and Faith Formation for the diocese.

“Dr. Mauck was a beloved and dedicated physician,” spokesman Rick Oulette said. “May God grant him eternal rest, and may his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace.”

Larry Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Mauck’s death. His bond is set at $1.2 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in the Collierville Town Court Thursday.

Collierville Police said Pickens was a patient at the clinic who had been there several hours prior to the shooting. A witness who worked at the clinic said Mauck had been threatened by someone, though that hasn’t been verified through police.

Video shot by a person inside the clinic shows Collierville Police running inside with guns drawn as stunned patients and workers walk through the hallways.