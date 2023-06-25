NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Which law enforcement agency in Tennessee has the best-looking cruiser? Let the Tennessee Highway Safety Office know by casting your vote!

The contest is part of the 19th annual Law Enforcement Challenge, which recognizes the law enforcement agency in Tennessee with the best-looking cruiser.

At least a dozen of law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee are participating in the challenge including: Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Fairview Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and many more.

To vote, you’ll rank your top three photos and on a first to third place system. According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, photos ranked in first place receive three points, second place photos will get two points and third place photos get one point. All participants are allowed to enter one submission.

Voting is currently underway and will end at 4 p.m. CT on June 30th. To vote, click here.

The best-looking cruiser will be announced at the 2023 Lifesavers Conference and Law Enforcement Challenge in Franklin, Tennessee on Friday, August 4.