NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — School districts across Middle Tennessee are starting to take stances on Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to expand “education savings accounts,” also called school vouchers, statewide.

The Education Savings Account program has been operating in Tennessee for the last three years as a pilot program, though only in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties. In November, the governor announced the plan to expand the program to all 95 counties, under the name “Education Freedom Scholarship Act.”

Some school districts in rural areas of Middle Tennessee have since come out against the proposed plan, citing a lack of accountability for the schools that would receive the voucher funds, no comparable measures of success for the students at those schools, and the drain on already underfunded public education in the state.

Coffee County Schools in Manchester approved a resolution in December fully opposing the plan, stating the district has 4,389 students, 30% of whom come from “economically disadvantaged backgrounds” and would like to maintain “local control over its schools, ensuring that they are reflective of the community’s needs and values.”

The proposed expanded voucher plan would “threaten the district’s ability to maintain the quality of its educational offerings as ESAs would divert state funds to private actors and disrupt local control of education,” the Coffee County Board of Education said in its resolution.

Just down the road in Tullahoma, the Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Board of Education held a special called meeting Jan. 2 to pass a similar resolution.

In its resolution, TCS said 51% of its 3,630 students come from “economically disadvantaged backgrounds.” The resolution contained the same desires to retain local control over education and the concern that the expanded education savings accounts “threaten the district’s ability to maintain the quality of its educational offerings,” and the plan would “divert state funds to private actors and disrupt local control of education.”

Cheatham County Schools also passed the resolution, emphasizing that the board “urges” the general assembly to consider the effects the expanded ESAs will have on school districts like theirs. The Cheatham County Board of Education unanimously passed its resolution at its Dec. 7 meeting.

Closer to Nashville, the Franklin Special School District is set to pass its own resolution in opposition to the Education Freedom Act at its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 8.

News 2 has reached out to other school districts in the area for their stance on the issue. We will update this story as we receive those responses.