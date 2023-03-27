NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to retire soon? A new study shows future retirees in Tennessee may want to consider moving to certain counties to get the most mileage out of their Social Security benefits.

Although the future of Social Security remains hazy — with some financial experts saying they expect full benefits to end in the next 12 years — the benefits can make up a significant part of an individual’s retirement plan.

A recent study, conducted by SmartAsset, analyzed the average Social Security income, cost of typical living expenses and the Social Security tax rules in each state to determine where people are getting the most of out of their Social Security benefits.

Based on the data provided by SmartAsset, Social Security goes the furthest in these ten counties in Tennessee:

Loudon Cumberland Chester Houston Meigs Monroe Bledsoe Van Buren Giles Polk

Loudon County was ranked the number one county due to its low cost of living and annual average Social Security income for residents.

According to the data, residents in Loudon County typically see an average of $23,541 a year in Social Security benefits. Since the cost of living in the county is fairly low, about $19,354 yearly, residents in this county are left with a sizeable amount of pocket change after covering basic necessities, like food, housing and transportation.

SmartAsset says while benefits may be enough to cover an individual’s basic necessities, retirees shouldn’t plan on living exclusively off Social Security benefits.

The financial company recommends future retirees to keep track of their expenses to determine how much income you’ll need to maintain your current standard of living and to periodically use an retirement income calculator.

To view how far Social Security benefits go in your county, click here.