NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Turkey hunting season will be starting two weeks later than normal this year. That’s just one of several changes avid turkey hunters in Tennessee can expect this spring season at select Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will be implementing the changes to benefit the state’s wild turkey population.

One reason for the delay is due to reports of decreasing turkey populations. Instead, turkey season will open Saturday, April 15, in order to “improve reproduction and nesting success.”

Another change this year, the bag limit is now two birds instead of three, and only one can be a juvenile or jake.

Hunters are encouraged to check each WMA they hunt in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide for the new regulations.

However, there is one regulation that impacts all WMAs. Fanning or reaping turkeys is prohibited.

For more information on getting the license needed to hunt wild turkey and the legal hunting equipment that can be used, click on this link.