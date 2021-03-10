West TN store owner charged in aggravated robbery of theft suspect

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dyersburg Police Department arrested a store owner who was a victim of theft for aggravated robbery of the man who robbed him.

According to investigators, an officer on patrol was flagged down around 9 p.m. on March 9 by a man claiming that he had stolen a pack of cigars from the H&S Market on the 300 block of South Main Street in Dyersburg.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Siron Young, Jr. told the officer that after he stole the cigars he ran from the store east on Cedar Street. That was when the store owner, 25-year-old Odi Suleiman, and a 17-year-old not identified, pursued Young and “physically apprehended him” on Cedar Street.

Young told investigators that Suleiman was armed with a handgun and retrieved the stolen cigars along with Young’s cellphone and a debit card. Prior to leaving with the 17-year-old, Suleiman informed Young that if he wanted his debit card and phone back that his mother would have to visit them at the store to get them back.

After further investigation, officers charged Suleiman and the 17-year-old suspect with aggravated robbery. Suleiman was jailed pending a court hearing, and the juvenile suspect was ordered to be held at the Dyer County Juvenile Court. Officers recovered the stolen cigars, Young’s cellphone and debit card, and a 9mm handgun in the arrest.

Young was released after being cited for misdemeanor theft.

Dyersburg is located approximately 1-1/2 hours northeast of Memphis.