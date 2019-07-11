West Tennessee woman dies in apparent ATV accident, her two children found home alone

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Two children are now with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services after their mother died in an ATV accident in Fayette County. Investigators say the children were home alone when the accident happened.

The crash happened Wednesday in the 1000 block of Old Soloman Mill Road in Fayette County. Investigators say after receiving a call about an ATV that had left the road, Felisa Ferguson was found unresponsive near the ATV at the bottom of a creek about 50 feet from the road.

Investigators say she was cold and had signs of rigor, and her pants had been torn and torso scratched.

During the course of the investigation, deputies found Ferguson’s two children unattended at her home on the 300 block of Old Soloman Mill Road. They were taken into the custody of DCS.

The investigation into Ferguson’s death is ongoing.